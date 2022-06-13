Shelley Kuiper and Judy Fairburn.Britta Kokemor

Shelley Kuipers, Judy Fairburn and Alice Reimer have noticed a stark trend when looking around the room at investor meetings: It’s rare to see other women at the table.

Despite Canadian women’s wealth rapidly growing, even estimated to represent 50 per cent of total private wealth in Canada by 2024, according to a recent statistic from Richardson Wealth, the investment sphere didn’t reflect that fact.

This led the three Calgary-based investors to co-found The51: a platform for current and aspiring women and gender-diverse investors to unite and democratize access to capital.

Since their launch in 2019, The51 has brought in new women investors from across the country and put money into 38 companies. The funding that is accumulated is available to ventures across sectors led or co-led by women and gender-diverse individuals in Canada and the U.S.

The company, named after the fact that 51 per cent of the world’s population are women, is currently raising their second round of funding. This summer, The51 is bringing what it describes as “financial feminism” to other Canadian cities with a tour aimed at searching for new women investors.

Co-chief executive officers Ms. Kuipers and Ms. Fairburn spoke with The Globe and Mail about the company’s mission and their plans to continue growing.

What’s the core problem that The51 is trying solve?

Ms. Kuipers: We were early-stage investors. We were early-stage founders. And we noticed that women weren’t really participating in the innovation ecosystem, as investors and as founders. It was almost like women weren’t being invited to invest.

We thought, instead of this continual ask of the innovation ecosystem and the venture ecosystem to solve the funding gap, we’re going to take it upon ourselves to be a solution. We said, let’s change where the capital comes from – let’s go to women and purposely seek out their capital to invest in women-led and gender-diverse companies.

Ms. Fairburn: We are there to unlock women’s capital, we’re there to unlock women as investors, and this flywheel we’ve created, of course, unlocking the potential of diverse founders.

Are all your investors women?

Ms. Kuipers: We’re sitting at 90-per-cent women’s capital – that would be a first in Canada, for a venture fund to be that much in a percentage of women’s capital. And then, when we think about those that are new to early-stage investing, specifically venture investing, 35 per cent of our investors are new to early-stage venture investing.

Can you tell me about your recent work in Edmonton?

Ms. Kuipers: Going to Edmonton is like our first step in real life to bring the brand back down onto the ground in the cities [after the pandemic]. It’s an opportunity to get back inside of the community with boots on the street and meet the community that we’ve already activated and a broader community that we have not yet activated.

What are some of the businesses you’ve invested in so far?

Ms. Kuipers: There’s a company called Virtual Gurus, led by Bobbie Racette, an Indigenous woman founder from the LGBTQ community.

Bobbie basically designed a marketplace that came from her own journey. She was looking for virtual-assistant work that came with the living wage, and she couldn’t find it. So she said, “I’m going to do something about this, and I’m going to bring my community along with it.”

Virtual Gurus is a talent marketplace for those that are typically underemployed in the market, those that have skills that they can do virtually. Bobbie’s created a talent marketplace that activates these underemployed people and matches them with jobs where these individuals can find work. So, examples of communities that would be activated: It could be like stay-at-home moms, it could be those that don’t have the economics to work outside of the home, it could be Indigenous communities.

Ms. Fairburn: We’re also invested in Edmonton-based company True Angle, and this comes from the health tech space from Jana Rieger. With a deep academic and practical clinical background, she has invented a way of adding a sensor to help those that start to have swallowing problems. And this can happen to the aged, those that have had cancer, and it teaches them how to swallow again and to do it in a virtual way.

I think this has been very important to have more mobile solutions in our health system, so they don’t have to go into a clinic to have treatment and to help teach them how to reswallow. Like some specialized physiotherapy, it does that from the comfort of their own home. And so, this is technology that [has the interest of] major global corporations.

What’s the plan for The51 going forward?

Ms. Kuipers: We’re very busy right now raising two funds. More broadly, The51 has a big ambition to activate $2.5-billion in women-led capital by 2030. And so, we see that happening through the growth of our community – just continuing to drive democratization and participation around all things financial, especially as it relates to the innovation ecosystem.

What that means is a couple of things: We need to continue to bring new products to the marketplace that continue to democratize participation. Right now, it’s accredited investors only, [but] we did not create The51 to only serve accredited investors. And in fact, we set up a not-for-profit called Movement 51 and that’s where our education component lives. So we are actively in the community, educating our community and those that want to be activated around education as a means to build capacity, both at the founder and the investor level.

