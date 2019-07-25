Third person charged in the death of missing Edmonton woman: RCMP

RCMP in Saskatchewan say they have made a third arrest in the death of a missing Edmonton woman.
Police say 18-year-old Brent Checkosis of North Battleford is charged with accessory to murder, improperly interfering with a body and theft of a vehicle.
They say the charges are related to the death of Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere.
Laverdiere’s disappeared more than two months ago and her remains were found July 11 by a police dog in a rural area outside North Battleford.
Police say Checkosis is to make his first court appearance in North Battleford on Friday.
Two women have been charged with first-degree murder in Laverdiere’s death.
Police say the investigation continues and they expect to make additional arrests in the coming weeks.