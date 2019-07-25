 Skip to main content

Alberta Third person charged in the death of missing Edmonton woman: RCMP

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Third person charged in the death of missing Edmonton woman: RCMP

North Battleford, Sask.
The Canadian Press
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere, from Edmonton is shown in this undated handout photo provided July 17, 2019. Police announced human remains discovered outside of North Battleford, Sask., were identified as Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere.

HO/The Canadian Press

RCMP in Saskatchewan say they have made a third arrest in the death of a missing Edmonton woman.

Police say 18-year-old Brent Checkosis of North Battleford is charged with accessory to murder, improperly interfering with a body and theft of a vehicle.

They say the charges are related to the death of Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere.

Story continues below advertisement

Laverdiere’s disappeared more than two months ago and her remains were found July 11 by a police dog in a rural area outside North Battleford.

Police say Checkosis is to make his first court appearance in North Battleford on Friday.

Two women have been charged with first-degree murder in Laverdiere’s death.

Police say the investigation continues and they expect to make additional arrests in the coming weeks.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter