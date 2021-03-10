Thousands of appointments made to receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Alberta

Alberta Health Services says thousands of people have made appointments to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

All Albertans born in 1957 can go online or call 811 today to book their shots, though the health agency warns phone lines are busy.

Indigenous people born in 1972 can also book appointments for the AstraZeneca shot by calling 811.

Between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., more than 10,000 people had booked.

Alberta is following the advice of a national immunization committee and is not offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to people 65 and older.

Online booking was overwhelmed last month when the province began offering shots of two other approved vaccines to anyone born in 1946 or earlier.

Alberta Health Services says it has added queuing technology that tells users how many people are waiting ahead of them and if the wait is longer than an hour.

The province has about 58,500 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and more are anticipated to arrive next week.

Albertans born between 1958 and 1971 will be offered a chance to book appointments in the coming days, depending on vaccine supply.

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro is further easing COVID-19 health restrictions, citing plateauing or falling case numbers. The province is seeing around 300 new COVID-19 cases a day, a steep drop from almost 1,900 a day before Christmas. The Canadian Press

