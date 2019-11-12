 Skip to main content

Alberta

Three Calgary men charged in September shooting at CrossIron Mills shopping mall

AIRDRIE, Alta.
The Canadian Press

Three Calgary men are facing a charge of attempted murder following what police call a targeted shooting at a shopping mall that triggered an evacuation involving thousands of people.

Police and other emergency services from a wide area converged on the food court entrance at CrossIron Mills just north of the city on the evening of Sept. 16 after word of a shooting that seriously injured a man.

It took several hours to clear shoppers and store employees from the building and parking lot, but there were no reports of anyone being hurt during the evacuation.

The accused, who range in age from 25 to 37, were arrested Sunday and remain in custody.

Dakota Brandon Bolton, Carl James Schuyler and Jari Erkki Manner also face a number of other charges that include conspiracy to commit murder.

Manner was to appear in Airdrie provincial court Tuesday, while Bolton and Schuyler will appear via closed-circuit television in Airdrie on Nov. 14.

Police have previously said that a black 2019 Dodge Ram 4-door pickup truck carrying two people was seen fleeing from the mall following the shooting.

An update on the status of the injured man has not been released. The RCMP said in a statement that it cannot provide information about the motive behind the shooting.

