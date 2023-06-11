Three people are dead after police in Edmonton say a Tesla crashed early Sunday morning.

The Edmonton Police Service says officers were called to a serious collision in the city’s southeast in the area of Ellerslie Road and 17 Street at around 1 a.m.

They say a 2023 Tesla with six adults was reportedly speeding east on Ellerslie when it lost control and rolled several times.

Two men and one woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics treated and transported two additional men to hospital in critical condition, as well as a woman whose condition was described as serious but stable.

Investigators believe speed to be a significant factor in the collision, and they’re asking anyone who has information or dash cam video of the incident to contact them.