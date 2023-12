Fire officials say three people are dead after a fire in a shed outside a home improvement store in Calgary.

Crews responded to the fire just before 4 a.m. Monday at a Lowe’s in the city’s northwest.

The bodies were found inside the shed after the flames were extinguished.

“There is some belief that the people were using it as a shelter,” said fire department spokeswoman Carol Henke.

The cause of the fire is not known, she added.

The fire department and police arson unit are investigating.