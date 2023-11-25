Three people were sent to hospital Friday after a stabbing at a mall just outside Calgary city limits.

Airdrie RCMP say they responded to a report of multiple stabbings at CrossIron Mills on Friday evening.

They say the three victims, who had varying levels of injuries, were taken to hospital and are in stable condition.

Police say multiple suspects fled in a white Toyota Highlander from 2021 or later.

RCMP say preliminary findings suggest it was a targeted and isolated incident.

Police say they don’t believe there is any concern for public safety.