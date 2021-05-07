Three residents suffer smoke inhalation after fire destroys part of Edmonton-area seniors complex

Open this photo in gallery Crews battle a fire at the Citadel Mews retirement home, in St. Albert, Alta., on May 6, 2021. JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Fire has destroyed part of a retirement complex northwest of Edmonton.

Officials say three residents suffered smoke inhalation but no one has died.

Flames broke out at Citadel Mews West Continuing Care Facility in St. Albert just before 8 p.m. Thursday.

A statement from the City of St. Albert says high winds fanned the fire prompting requests for help from fire departments in Morinville, Spruce Grove, Strathcona Country and Edmonton.

Crews kept the fire from spreading to the neighbouring Citadel Mews East building in the roughly 10-year-old complex. which offered a range of services from independent living to long-term care.

Both buildings have been evacuated and some residents are sheltering in nearby hotel rooms, while long-term care residents have been moved to a large banquet room until more suitable accommodation can be found.

A cause of the fire has not yet been determined as firefighters continue to battle hot spots.

