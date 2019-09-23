 Skip to main content

Alberta Three teens in critical condition after suspected opioid overdoses at Alberta house party

STRATHMORE, Alta.
The Canadian Press
Police suspect three teenage boys who are in critical condition ingested opioids at a weekend house party in southern Alberta.

RCMP and emergency medical crews were called to a home around 9 a.m. Sunday in Strathmore, about 55 kilometres east of Calgary, where a 16-year-old boy was in medical distress.

The teen was taken by ground ambulance and then airlifted to an area hospital.

Police say an investigation revealed he had taken prescription medication.

They learned soon after that two 15-year-old boys had also been taken to hospital hours earlier under the same circumstances, and that the opioids they took were in pill form.

Police are looking for tips from the public on the circumstances surrounding the overdoses.

