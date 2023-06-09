Open this photo in gallery: FILE - In this photo provided by the Government of Alberta Fire Service, a burned section of forest in the area near Edson, Alta., smoulders, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Government of Alberta Fire Service/The Canadian Press via AP,File)HO/The Associated Press

A town in northwestern Alberta is being evacuated due to an out-of-control wildfire.

An evacuation order has been issued for the town of Edson and parts of Yellowhead County.

Alberta government officials say the fire burning near town has jumped fire guards and is moving closer to populated areas, including the town.

They warn that there could be impacts to roads and highways if the fire crosses the guards and blocks evacuation routes.

The population of Edson is about 8,400 people.

And evacuation centre is being set up in Edmonton’s Expo Centre.