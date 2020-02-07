Trans Mountain pipeline expansion cost balloons to $12.6-billion

Open this photo in gallery Steel pipe to be used in the construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is seen at a stockpile site in Kamloops, B.C., on June 18, 2019. Dennis Owen/Reuters

The projected cost of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has ballooned to $12.6-billion, the Crown corporation that owns the project said Friday.

Trans Mountain Corp. CEO Ian Anderson said the updated figure – a 70-per-cent increase over the original estimate of $7.4-billion – is a result of the “domino effect” of delays and regulatory hurdles that have plagued the project. He said the expanded pipeline is expected to be in service by December, 2022.

“I wish I could say that this is exactly how I saw things unfolding,” said Mr. Anderson, who was president of Kinder Morgan Canada before it was bought by Ottawa.

“My only comfort is that I'm sure there isn’t anyone who could have pictured the journey that we’ve been on to get this project started and what it will take to get this completed.”

Work on the expansion was put on hold in 2018 when the Federal Court of Appeal overturned the pipeline’s approval by ruling the federal government had failed to adequately consult First Nations or consider the risk to southern resident killer whales.

Ottawa held a new round of consultations and did more work on the marine risk. Cabinet approved the expansion again last year.

Earlier this week, the Federal Court of Appeal upheld that second approval, ruling that the government’s additional consultations with Indigenous communities were adequate.

Crews began putting pipeline into the ground in Alberta late last year. Mr. Anderson said he expects construction work to be under way along the entire route of the pipeline, which runs from the Edmonton region to a terminal in Burnaby, B.C., by the end of this year.

The federal government plans to eventually sell the pipeline to a private buyer.

