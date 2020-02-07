 Skip to main content

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Trans Mountain pipeline expansion cost balloons to $12.6-billion

James Keller
Calgary
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Steel pipe to be used in the construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is seen at a stockpile site in Kamloops, B.C., on June 18, 2019.

Dennis Owen/Reuters

The projected cost of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has ballooned to $12.6-billion, the Crown corporation that owns the project said Friday.

Trans Mountain Corp. CEO Ian Anderson said the updated figure – a 70-per-cent increase over the original estimate of $7.4-billion – is a result of the “domino effect” of delays and regulatory hurdles that have plagued the project. He said the expanded pipeline is expected to be in service by December, 2022.

“I wish I could say that this is exactly how I saw things unfolding,” said Mr. Anderson, who was president of Kinder Morgan Canada before it was bought by Ottawa.

Story continues below advertisement

“My only comfort is that I'm sure there isn’t anyone who could have pictured the journey that we’ve been on to get this project started and what it will take to get this completed.”

Work on the expansion was put on hold in 2018 when the Federal Court of Appeal overturned the pipeline’s approval by ruling the federal government had failed to adequately consult First Nations or consider the risk to southern resident killer whales.

Ottawa held a new round of consultations and did more work on the marine risk. Cabinet approved the expansion again last year.

Earlier this week, the Federal Court of Appeal upheld that second approval, ruling that the government’s additional consultations with Indigenous communities were adequate.

Crews began putting pipeline into the ground in Alberta late last year. Mr. Anderson said he expects construction work to be under way along the entire route of the pipeline, which runs from the Edmonton region to a terminal in Burnaby, B.C., by the end of this year.

The federal government plans to eventually sell the pipeline to a private buyer.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies