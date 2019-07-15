 Skip to main content

Alberta Trial begins for Alberta youth charged in 2018 shooting of German tourist

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Trial begins for Alberta youth charged in 2018 shooting of German tourist

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

A court has heard that a German tourist shot while driving on a highway west of Calgary last year had eight bullet fragments removed from his brain during surgery.

A trial has begun for a 17-year-old male from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation accused in the shooting.

A charge of attempted murder has been withdrawn, but he still faces five charges, including aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent to injure.

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown says the 60-year-old tourist, Horst Stewin, was shot in the left side of his head on Aug. 2, 2018, when he was being passed by another vehicle.

He was airlifted to hospital and later transferred back to Germany for further surgery.

The Crown says Stewin has suffered paralysis on his right side, gets confused easily and his chance of a full recovery is “guarded at best.”

The youth, who was 16 when he was charged and can’t be named, is free on bail.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter