Trial begins in Calgary for man charged with second-degree murder in deaths of woman and toddler

A judge-alone trial begins in Calgary today for a man accused of murdering a mother and her young daughter, whose remains were found in the mountain wilderness west of the city in 2019.

Robert Leeming is charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of Jasmine Lovett, who was 25, and her 22-month-old daughter, Aliyah Sanderson.

Leeming is a British citizen who police said had been in a relationship with Lovett.

The mother and daughter were reported missing in April 2019 after they’d failed to show up for a dinner.

Leeming had told local media when police were still searching for Lovett and her daughter that he owned the townhouse where they lived and that they were his tenants.

Searchers located their remains on May 6, 2019 near Grizzly Creek, a day use area in Kananaskis Country.

