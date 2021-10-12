 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Alberta

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Trial begins in Calgary for man charged with second-degree murder in deaths of woman and toddler

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A judge-alone trial begins in Calgary today for a man accused of murdering a mother and her young daughter, whose remains were found in the mountain wilderness west of the city in 2019.

Robert Leeming is charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of Jasmine Lovett, who was 25, and her 22-month-old daughter, Aliyah Sanderson.

Leeming is a British citizen who police said had been in a relationship with Lovett.

Story continues below advertisement

The mother and daughter were reported missing in April 2019 after they’d failed to show up for a dinner.

Leeming had told local media when police were still searching for Lovett and her daughter that he owned the townhouse where they lived and that they were his tenants.

Searchers located their remains on May 6, 2019 near Grizzly Creek, a day use area in Kananaskis Country.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies