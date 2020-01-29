 Skip to main content

Alberta

Truck driver charged in fatal highway crash in southeastern Alberta last summer

Oyen, Alta.
The Canadian Press

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

RCMP in Alberta say they have charged the driver of a semi tractor trailer involved in a fatal crash last summer.

Police say the crash happened Aug. 7 near Oyen, Alta. about 35 kilometres west of the Saskatchewan boundary.

An 11-year-old boy was killed and four members of his family were sent to hospital after the truck allegedly slammed into the back of an SUV that was stopped on the highway for construction.

Lowell Nathan Dyck, who is 37, faces one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

He has also been charged with four counts each of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Police say Dyck is scheduled to appear in court in Hanna, Alta., on April 22.

