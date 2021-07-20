TSB investigating Calgary grass fire sparked by train, other fires in B.C.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after sparks from a train ignited a grass fire in Calgary.

An investigator was deployed by the national agency on Monday.

They say the blaze took place two days earlier and was put out by the local fire department.

Story continues below advertisement

The safety board is similarly investigating the possibility a freight train caused a wildfire in Lytton, B.C., that killed two people and destroyed much of the village.

Officials have also said they are investigating a case in Sparwood, B.C., involving a train after a report from another train’s crew of a brush fire.

Investigators are still assessing all three fires.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.