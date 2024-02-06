Skip to main content
Lethbridge, alta.
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery:

A truck convoy of anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators block the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., on Feb. 2, 2022.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Two of four men charged with conspiracy to commit murder during the 2022 blockade at the Canada-U. S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., have pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Darryl Ruether, a spokesman for the Alberta Court of King’s Bench, confirms in an e-mail that Jerry Morin and Chris Lysak entered the pleas in a Lethbridge courtroom today.

Lysak pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon in an unauthorized place.

He was sentenced to three years in prison, and will serve no more time in custody after getting credit for time served.

Morin admitted a charge of conspiracy to traffic firearms.

He was sentenced to 1,185 days in prison and will also be released from custody.

Both men are to have a weapons prohibition for 10 years.

