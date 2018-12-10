 Skip to main content

Canada Two children found dead in Edmonton apartment were stabbed, autopsy shows

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
The medical examiner’s office says two children who were found dead in an Edmonton apartment last week were stabbed.

Ashton Brian Lafleche, 29, was charged on Thursday and appeared in court on Friday.

Court documents show he faces two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Mackenzie Petawaysin and Mary Lafleche Petawaysin.

Police confirmed on Monday that the two girls were three-years and six-months old.

Mr. Lafleche is also charged with assault causing bodily harm to the children’s mother, Tamara Petawaysin, and breach of probation for failing to comply with an order on Oct. 31 not to have any contact with her after an earlier assault.

Ms. Petawaysin remains in hospital as she recovers from wounds sustained in the latest assault.

Mr. Lafleche, who is the biological father of the younger child, is due back in court on Dec. 21.

