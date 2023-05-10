Two employees of a Calgary daycare have been charged with assault after parents found physical markings on their child and notified police.

Calgary police say allegations of abuse were reported to them in December 2022.

They say the child attended Kidzee Early Learning and Childcare, a licensed childcare facility in the northern part of the city.

Police say their Child at Risk Response Team conducted numerous interviews and reviewed hundreds of hours of CCTV footage before arresting the two employees on April 27.

A 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old woman are charged with one count each of assault.

Both are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Police say Kidzee Early Learning and Childcare is permanently closed.