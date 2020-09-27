Two die after small plane crashes in field southwest of Edmonton

Two people have died in a plane crash near a community southwest of Edmonton.

RCMP Cpl. Deanna Fontaine says the small aircraft went down in a field near Thorsby on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the Harmon Rocket – a two-seat sport plane – took off from Rocky Mountain House, Alta., with a 59-year old man who was the pilot and a 48-year-old woman who was a passenger.

They say both were from Rocky Mountain House.

After the crash, police say the plane caught fire, and both the man and the woman were found deceased inside the aircraft.

The Transportation Safety Board says it has sent a team of investigators to the crash site.

