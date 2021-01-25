Two Edmonton high schools move classes online after COVID-19 cases confirmed

Two Edmonton high schools have moved classes online after both reported large numbers of COVID-19 infections in the past week.

There have been 20 confirmed cases at M.E. LaZerte School, where nearly 1,300 students had been attending classes in person.

At that school, 300 students and 43 staff have been asked to quarantine.

Meanwhile, at J. Percy Page High School, 715 in-person students are now learning at home.

Thirteen cases were confirmed at that school, resulting in 366 students and 17 staff members being asked to quarantine.

In-person classes are to resume in two weeks.

Efforts in some countries to control COVID-19 in schools by limiting class sizes and using alternate locations made for a more stable and effective learning environment, according to Prachi Srivastava from Western University. She says research shows a lower teacher-to-student ratio also has better education outcomes overall. The Globe and Mail

