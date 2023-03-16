Police investigate the scene where two officers were shot and killed on duty in Edmonton on March 16, 2023.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Two Edmonton police officers were shot and killed after responding to a domestic dispute in the early morning hours on Thursday.

At a news conference held later in the morning, Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee identified the two constables as 35-year-old Travis Jordan, who served eight and a half years as an Edmonton officer, and 30-year-old Brett Ryan, who was with the service for five and a half years.

“Today, the Edmonton Police Service has been marked by really an unthinkable and horrific tragedy as two of our members have died in the line of duty,” he said.

“I can’t tell you how devastated we are with their loss. We know that their family and friends, their EPS family and our entire community will be profoundly impacted by this incident, but we must all be there for each other. This is a time where we lean in, and lean on each other.”

The pair were on a domestic dispute call just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, said the police chief, where they were shot by a man outside of an apartment suite in the city’s northwest. He said preliminary reports indicate the police officers did not discharge their firearms. Const. Jordan and Const. Ryan were rushed to hospital but were pronounced dead upon arrival.

The male suspect, who has not been named, is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The woman who called police, and who Chief McFee said is related to the man, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in serious, but stable condition.

The chief, who did not take questions, said there is no further risk to the community and more information will be made available as the investigation progresses. He asked for patience and understanding for police and family mourning the losses.

“These two members died in service and protection of our community and their lives and sacrifice will not be forgotten,” he said.

Outside of the Edmonton Police Service headquarters, flags hung at half-mast and two red roses were wrapped tightly to a pole in twinkling blue ribbon. Inside, dozens of officers gathered sombrely along the upper levels of the atrium, listening as speakers offered condolences. A woman passed out lapel ribbons in commemoration of the fallen officers.

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi paid his respect to the service members alongside Alberta Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services, Mike Ellis and others during the morning news conference.

“Today is a very difficult and sad day. Every single day, police officers put their lives at risk to help protect the public. Every day, families of the police officers send their loved ones off to duty, to work and hope they return home safely. This did not happen today,” said Mr. Sohi.

“We hold you in our hearts as you mourn this profound loss and we mourn it with you.”

Mr. Ellis, a former Calgary police officer, said the sudden and tragic deaths serve as a reminder for how dangerous the profession can be. “There no words,” he said. “There’s really no words that I can express other than deep sympathy and loss that every one of us here are experiencing here today.”

At the scene of the crime, two three-storey apartment buildings were blocked with yellow police tape. One window was blown out with pieces of glass still hanging onto the front door frame and shards scattered on the doorstep. A mobile police command centre and forensics unit were parked nearby.

An outpouring of condolences flooded social media, including from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and the Calgary Police Service.

Police services in Vancouver, the Greater Toronto Area and Halifax were also among those expressing condolences on social media.

“This is a tragic loss and one that is shared among law enforcement including our team. We are here to offer our support to (Edmonton police) as well during a devastating time,” Calgary deputy police chief Chad Tawfik wrote on Twitter.

Ms. Smith offered condolences from the provincial government.

“Alberta would not be the great province it is today without the support of the courageous men and women who patrol our streets every day to keep our communities protected,” she said in a statement.

Mr. Trudeau also posted a message on Twitter.

“Every day, police officers put themselves in harm’s way to keep people safe,” he wrote. “The news that two Edmonton police officers have been killed in the line of duty reminds us of that reality. I’m sending my condolences to the officers’ loved ones and colleagues – we’re here for you.”

Over the last six months, seven police officers have been killed in the line of duty across Canada, including Const. Jordan and Const. Ryan.

The last Edmonton officer to be killed on duty was in June 2015 when Const. Daniel Woodall, a 35-year-old father of two, died after coming under gunfire when delivering an arrest warrant for criminal harassment. More than 50 bullets were fired from the home of suspect Norman Raddatz, who was under investigation for anti-Semitic hate crimes.

In January that year, another police officer was shot and killed in nearby St. Albert, north of Edmonton. RCMP Const. David Wynn, a 42-year-old father of three, died at a casino after being shot in the head by a man believed to be the owner of a stolen vehicle. The shooter, Shawn Maxwell Rehn, was out on bail facing 15 charges. That killing prompted a review of the justice system’s dealings with repeat offenders.

More to come.

With a file from The Canadian Press.