Alberta

Two in custody after police shoot at car that drove at military parade in downtown Calgary

Calgary
The Canadian Press
Alberta’s police watchdog is probing an officer-involved shooting in Calgary, which investigators say began when a vehicle drove towards a military parade and ended with two suspects in custody.

Calgary police say their officers were supporting the downtown event on Saturday afternoon when the vehicle rounded a corner, drove around barriers and headed for the parade.

Police say officers tried to block the vehicle with a cruiser, but the suspects made a U-turn in what investigators describe as an attempt to flee.

A police news release says an officer shot their gun and the vehicle went about two blocks farther before hitting another vehicle and stopping.

The driver and passenger, a 22-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, were arrested and taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police allege the vehicle and licence plate were both stolen in separate incidents.

They haven’t said what the motivation for the “near collision” with the parade was, but note that there’s “no indication of any links to extremist activity.”

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, the province’s police watchdog, says the incident caused “serious injury,” and officers say no one else was injured.

The Canadian Army has tweeted the parade was the 41 Service Battalion Freedom of the City parade, and that no Canadian Forces personnel were injured.

