Two men accused of conspiracy to commit murder plead not guilty in Coutts border blockade trial

The two men on trial for conspiracy to commit murder during the 2022 border blockade in Coutts, Alta. over COVID-19 pandemic restrictions pleaded not guilty in a Lethbridge courtroom on Thursday.

Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick are the remaining two of four men originally charged in the murder-conspiracy case now facing trial. Both men also pleaded not guilty to weapons and mischief charges, while Mr. Olienick additionally denied charges related to possession of an explosive substance described as a “pipe bomb.”

The group of four was arrested in February, 2022 after RCMP seized a cache of guns and alleged the men were plotting to kill Mounties during the highway protest. The weeks-long blockade paralyzed the Canada-U.S. border.

Jerry Morin and Christopher Lysak pleaded guilty to lesser charges in February. Mr. Morin received a sentence of 3.25 years for conspiring to traffic firearms, while Mr. Lysak was given a three-year sentence for possession of a firearm in an unauthorized place. Both jail sentences were satisfied by the time the men had served in remand.

Two jurors were dismissed before evidence was presented on Thursday, one of whom asked to be excused after learning that her sister’s boyfriend was “cell mates” with one of the accused, whom she did not name.

Court of King’s Bench justice David Labrenz then instructed the remaining jurors to set aside any prejudices or stereotypes that could impact their decision.

“We all experience unconscious biases, but these biases can be overcome through self reflection and introspection as a juror and as a judge of the fact,” he said.

”In this case, you will be asked to judge the evidence presented at trial fairly without bias, prejudice, sympathy or partiality. As jurors, you must approach this case with an open mind.”

The RCMP used emergency wiretaps to gather evidence during the blockade, which revealed a “conspiracy to deliver firearms, ammunition and other equipment” to the conspiring group for criminal purposes, according to an agreed statement of facts signed by Mr. Morin. RCMP said they found long guns, handguns, a machete, ammunition and body armour at the time.

In April, three men in a separate case were convicted of mischief for their roles in the weeks-long border blockade built from grievances with COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Marco Van Huigenbos, Alex Van Herk and George Janzen, who the Crown accused of being ringleaders, could face up to 10 years in jail but have yet to be sentenced.

