Mounties say two people have died after a small plane crashed in central Alberta.

RCMP say officers from the Didsbury detachment and emergency crews were called to the crash site Wednesday in Mountain View County.

RCMP say a pilot and a passenger were inside the downed aircraft.

They say a 69-year-old man and a 65-year-old man were killed.

Mounties say the Transportation Safety Board has taken over the investigation.

