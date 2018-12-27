One man dead, another injured after explosion at Alberta welding business

RCMP say one man is dead and another man is in hospital after an explosion and fire at a welding business just south of Edmonton.

The blast happened around 8:15 a.m. Thursday at Ja-Co Welding and Consulting Ltd., in the hamlet of Nisku.

The explosion could be felt throughout the community, as well as in Beaumont about 10 kilometres away.

Police say the man who died at the scene was in his early 40s, while the second man was taken to an Edmonton hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Leduc County fire Chief Keven Lefebvre says crews managed to contain the fire and no surrounding businesses were threatened.

He says the blast was extensive and a decision was made to let burning acetylene tanks in the business vent their contents before crews moved in.