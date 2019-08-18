Two men seriously injured after small plane crashes in Alberta field

Two people were injured in a plane crash southwest of Calgary on Saturday.

RCMP say they were called at about noon to the crash involving a single-engine plane that took off from a rural airstrip near Black Diamond.

They say it was on its way to High River but crashed in a field not far from where it took off.

Police say two men who were on board suffered severe injuries, but are expected to survive.

Both were transported to hospital in Calgary – one via STARS Air Ambulance.

