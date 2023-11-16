Two people are dead and three were sent to hospital after a head-on crash in southeast Alberta Tuesday night.

RCMP say officers with the Bassano and Brooks detachments responded to a call about a two-vehicle crash on Highway 1 and Range Road 191.

Police say a truck with three occupants from Brooks was travelling westbound in the eastbound lanes when it hit an eastbound SUV carrying two people from Leduc.

They say the 16-year-old driver of the SUV was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the 37-year-old female passenger was killed.

RCMP added that the 40-year-old driver of the truck and a passenger suffered life-threatening injuries while a 37-year-old passenger died.

An investigation into the crash is underway.