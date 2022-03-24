Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks in Edmonton, on Sept. 21, 2021.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Two of Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s backbenchers have broken ranks, calling the United Conservative Party’s revamped leadership review a sham and saying it’s time for Premier Jason Kenney to resign.

Peter Guthrie and Jason Stephan say the party’s late changes were designed to ensure Kenney wins a vote he was destined to lose.

Guthrie, the member for Airdrie-Cochrane, says the decision “reeks of desperation” and that it’s time to call an immediate leadership race and find someone else to take the helm.

Stephan, the member for Red Deer-South, says the change shows Kenney leads through fear, division, and demonization and that the premier has lost the trust and respect of Albertans.

About 15,000 members were expected to meet up in Red Deer on April 9 to cast a thumbs-up or thumbs-down on Kenney’s leadership, with less than majority support for Kenney leading to a leadership race.

But the party cancelled the meeting this week and replaced it with a mail-in ballot, which critics say makes it easier for Kenney to win and increases the opportunity for vote rigging.

