 Skip to main content

Alberta UCP leadership candidate Jeff Callaway fined $70,000 for breaking fundraising rules

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

UCP leadership candidate Jeff Callaway fined $70,000 for breaking fundraising rules

Dean Bennett
EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Jeff Callaway on March 11, 2015 in downtown Calgary.

Chris Bolin/The Globe and Mail

One of the candidates in Alberta’s 2017 United Conservative leadership race has been hit with a total of $70,000 in fines for breaking fundraising rules.

The penalty, levied by Alberta’s election commissioner against Jeff Callaway, is for two dozen separate offences and includes a $15,000 fine for colluding with a third party to circumvent contribution limits.

Callaway, a Calgary-based investment adviser, was fined mainly for accepting prohibited contributions and for giving money to third parties who in turn donated it back to his campaign.

Story continues below advertisement

There is an $8,000 fine for accepting a $60,000 contribution he knew, or should have known, came from a prohibited source.

There is also a $5,000 fine for knowingly making a false statement on leadership contest financial filings.

Callaway could not be immediately reached for comment.

The election commissioner also fined Randy Kerr, who had been Callaway’s campaign manager, $10,000 for contributing $4,000 to the Callaway campaign with money given to him by someone else.

The party removed Kerr as its UCP candidate for Calgary-Beddington shortly before last spring’s election campaign. It cited concerns about the answers Kerr had given about his Callaway contribution.

Under election financing rules, people cannot make more than $4,000 a year in political contributions and it’s illegal to donate on behalf of another person or entity.

Opposition NDP critic Heather Sweet said Premier Jason Kenney needs to kick Callaway and his campaign team out of the party.

Story continues below advertisement

“The sheer scale of illegal behaviour inside the UCP is truly disgraceful, and it reveals a culture of corruption,” Sweet said in a statement Thursday.

“If Jason Kenney is unwilling to condemn the actions of the Callaway campaign, he is telling Albertans that he tolerates illegal behaviour inside the party he leads.”

Kenney’s office did not immediately respond.

Callaway was one of three candidates who ran against Kenney for the UCP’s top job.

Documents and correspondence have since surfaced indicating that the Callaway and Kenney teams worked together to undermine Kenney’s main rival, former Wildrose Party leader Brian Jean.

Callaway’s team received talking points and policy advice on how to attack Jean.

Story continues below advertisement

One piece of correspondence discussed at what point Callaway should drop out of the race – which he did three weeks before the vote. He threw his support to Kenney.

Kenney won the race handily and became premier when he led the party to victory in April’s election.

He has denied working with Callaway to torpedo Jean’s campaign, and has said the communications between the Callaway and Kenney camps reflect the normal rough and tumble of politics.

The UCP leadership race is being investigated by the RCMP. A special prosecutor has been engaged from Ontario to provide guidance as needed.

Mounties have been investigating whether e-mail addresses were fraudulently attached to party memberships to cast ballots. Five members of Kenney’s cabinet have been questioned.

The case also involves sitting UCP legislature member Peter Singh.

Story continues below advertisement

Singh won the Calgary-East seat in the election, just days after police raided his auto-repair shop and confiscated a computer hard drive in what Singh’s lawyer has said was part of the UCP leadership investigation.

Singh has said he is innocent. He has never been charged.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter