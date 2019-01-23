 Skip to main content

Canada UCP nearly doubles Alberta NDP in fundraising in 2018, documents show

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

UCP nearly doubles Alberta NDP in fundraising in 2018, documents show

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Documents show Alberta’s Opposition United Conservative Party raised more money in the fourth quarter of last year than the governing New Democrats did in all of 2018.

New figures from Elections Alberta say the UCP brought in more than $3.9-million from October to December, with a third coming from individual contributions of $250 and under.

“We see this as a sign of growing momentum for the party,” UCP spokesman Matt Solberg said Wednesday. “This certainly helps prepare us well for the election, but there’s a lot left to do.”

Story continues below advertisement

The UCP, helmed by former federal cabinet minister Jason Kenney, raised nearly $6.7-million for the whole year.

The Wildrose and Progressive Conservatives merged in 2017 to form the UCP. Solberg said on top of donations, the party also raised $1.4-million through new memberships last year.

The NDP reported a 2018 total of $3.4-million and a fourth quarter amount of $1.5-million.

Roari Richardson, provincial secretary for the Alberta NDP, said the party beat its internal fundraising goals and the most recent quarter and year were both its best ever.

“It’s a very good sign for us that our donations continue to rise. We’re on an upward trend,” he said. “It’s a very good sign for us that donors are returning after 2015. When our candidates and our teams are out on the ground, the feedback has been tremendously positive.”

By law, an election must be held in March, April or May of this year.

That means Premier Rachel Notley can drop the writ to start a four-week campaign as early as the beginning of February.

Story continues below advertisement

Last year the Alberta Party raised more than $594,000 and the Alberta Liberals raised $196,000. The Freedom Conservative Party, founded by former UCP member Derek Fildebrandt last summer, raised nearly $40,000 in the third and fourth quarters.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter