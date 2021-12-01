The Cargill plant in High River, Alta., is seen on Thursday, April 23, 2020. The union representing workers at a meat-processing plant that was the site of Canada's largest outbreaks of COVID-19 last year says members should accept Cargill's latest contract offer, which includes $4,200 in retractive pay and $2,000 in bonuses.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The union representing workers at an Alberta meat-packing plant that was the site of one of Canada’s largest outbreaks of COVID-19 is recommending its members accept a new offer from Cargill Inc.

If accepted, the proposed collective agreement would avert a strike or a lockout that could begin next Monday. Workers rejected a previous offer with 98 per cent voting against; the company responded last week by issuing a lockout notice.

The plant accounts for more than a third of the country’s beef production, processing about 4,500 head of cattle a day. The company said it would move production to other facilities in the event of a labour disruption.

The dispute has focused on wages and health-and-safety issues. Two workers and a relative of an employee died after an outbreak that forced the shutdown of the plant in the spring of last year. Nearly 1,000 workers were infected in what, at the time, was the largest outbreak in the country.

A message from United Food and Commercial Workers Local 401 sent to its members at the plant says the new contract includes $4,200 in retractive pay and $2,000 in bonuses, as well as wage increases of about 21 per cent by 2026. The pay increases appear similar to the company’s previous offer, though the signing bonuses have increased.

The message also says the contract will ensure “heightened health and safety” at the plant but doesn’t include specifics. The previous offer had provisions related to a health-and-safety committee made up of equal numbers of unionized and non-unionized staff, along with annual health-and-safety training.

The union says the offer represented a “dramatic improvement” over the previous proposal and would be the best contact for food-processing workers in Canada. The union message also says it was unlikely that workers could secure a better deal by going on strike, which could involve standing on picket lines in harsh winter weather.

Voting is scheduled from Thursday to Saturday.

Company spokesman Daniel Sullivan said the company is optimistic the offer will be approved by workers.

A Globe and Mail investigation last year found that Cargill was slow to implement measures to protect workers when the COVID-19 outbreak began. Some employees, who are mainly immigrants and temporary foreign workers, said they were pressed to continue working even as the number of infections at the site increased.

Cargill said at the time that it worked with Alberta Health Services and the province’s workplace safety agency since the start of the pandemic to protect its employees and implemented additional measures after the outbreak.

