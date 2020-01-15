 Skip to main content

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

United Nurses of Alberta says provincial government seeking four-year wage freeze, other rollbacks

Edmonton
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The union that represents registered nurses in Alberta says the government is demanding a four-year wage freeze and rollbacks to other payments.

The United Nurses of Alberta says it began contract negotiations with Alberta Health Services this week on a new agreement to replace the current deal that expires on March 31.

The union says its opening proposal is for two per cent raises in each year of a two-year deal and some improvements to contract language.

Story continues below advertisement

It says along with the wage freeze, the government wants to cut pay premiums for employees with higher education, eliminate designated days of rest for part-time employees, and reduce overtime and premiums for working evenings, nights and weekends.

Union president Heather Smith says the last time the government pushed for such rollbacks was in 1988, when nurses went on a province-wide strike.

Alberta Health Services says its proposal aligns compensation with the economic realities Alberta is facing and the need to maximize health-care dollars for services to people in the communities it serves.

“Our proposal reflects the need to align compensation more closely with comparable provinces, while ensuring employees are paid fairly, competitively and in a fiscally responsible manner,” AHS said in an email Wednesday.

The union says the AHS bargaining committee says its proposal is based on what it calls “the Ontario-West standard.”

UNA Labour Relations Director David Harrigan says the government appears to be looking to Ontario for ideas.

“We are extremely concerned with the conduct of this government in these negotiations,” Harrigan said Wednesday in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

The union represents more than 30,000 registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses.

He says the next bargaining dates have been set for Jan. 30 and 31.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies