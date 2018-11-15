 Skip to main content

Alberta University of Calgary launches study on concussions with funding from NFL

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

University of Calgary launches study on concussions with funding from NFL

Allan Maki
CALGARY
Comments

The University of Calgary will lead a national study examining concussions and head injuries in high-school athletes in a $12-million project financed by the National Football League.

The research effort, overseen by Calgary’s Dr. Carolyn Emery, will involve 6,000 high-school students from across Canada who compete in rugby, hockey, football, lacrosse, wrestling, soccer, basketball and cheerleading. Thirty-five researchers, including those from the U of C, will monitor students over a three-year period before producing its findings and recommendations.

It is part of the NFL’s US$100-million Play Smart, Play Safe initiative that was organized in 2016 to improve player safety and has since expanded to include all levels of football as well as other sports. The NFL announced Tuesday that it was paying out US$35-million for neuroscience research to five North American institutions, with the U of C being the only one in Canada. (Calgary is co-ordinating its study with eight other Canadian universities stretching from the University of British Columbia to McGill and Laval.)

Story continues below advertisement

“I think we’re going to have a huge impact in reducing the burden of concussions in youth sports,” said Ms. Emery, who first pitched her study plan to the NFL’s Scientific Advisory Board in September, 2017. “And I think we’re well-positioned to be a leader in this field internationally.”

Ms. Emery was celebrated for her work compiling and analyzing injuries in minor hockey over a five-year span. She conducted a comparison between peewee-aged kids in Quebec (11- and 12-year-olds) who played non-contact hockey and those in Alberta who played full-contact games. After it was learned Alberta peewees suffered three times as many injuries as their Quebec counterparts – a number higher than anticipated – Hockey Canada chose to ban body checking at the peewee level starting in the fall of 2013.

Four years later, Hockey Canada announced that the new rule had produced “a 50-per-cent relative reduction in injury rate and a 64-per-cent reduction in concussion rate in 11-year-old and 12-year-old hockey players in Alberta."

Ms. Emery said there are three targeted areas to her latest study, the first being a look at rule and policy changes.

The second area centres on equipment recommendations – proper-fitting helmets, mouth guards – while the third concerns training strategies, particularly when it comes to athletes who are new to a sport.

“In rugby we know a lot of players – particularly female players in high school – have often not been exposed to a contact sport before they engage in rugby in Grade 10,” Ms. Emery noted. “So we may be looking for things in terms of preparation for contact in games.”

Retired U.S. Army general Peter Chiarelli is chairman of the NFL’s Scientific Advisory Board and a supporter of what the league has done after settling a class-action suit that will pay US$1-billion to thousands of former players who said they were suffering from football-related concussion issues.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this week, the NHL agreed to a non-class settlement that would pay US$18.9-million to more than 300 retired players who accused the league of failing to warn them about the risks of head injuries.

“What we were looking for was translation,” Mr. Chiarelli said. “What that means is we wanted research we believed – and researchers had proven – is going to help patients in the short order; not necessarily research that is going to spawn a lot of research papers. We were looking for translational medicine, from the bench to the bedside.”

Prior to Tuesday’s announcement, the NFL had funded a study based in London, England, that focused on head injuries and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in jockeys. The research began in horse racing but was adjusted to include athletes in contact sports. It is not known how much funding the jockey study has received from the NFL.

Mr. Chiarelli says the issue of head trauma has focused largely on football when it’s very much a societal matter. “There are 3.5 million Americans who report to emergency rooms every year with head trauma. This is a public-health crisis.”

According to additional reports, youth account for more than half of the three million concussions that occur annually in North America.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019