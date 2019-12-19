 Skip to main content

Alberta

Logo a no-go: Alberta energy war room pulls emblem from U.S. company

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks at a news conference to announce the launch of the Canadian Energy Centre, at SAIT, in Calgary, on Dec. 11, 2019.

Alberta’s energy war room says it is pulling and replacing its logo after learning that it was already being used by another company.

The war room, officially known as the Canadian Energy Centre, says the logo was developed by a Calgary-based marketing agency that will bear all costs for the reconfiguration.

Tom Olsen, who heads the war room, says in a statement that the situation is unfortunate and the centre is working to determine how it happened.

The statement does not say how much was paid for the original logo.

Progress Software, a U.S.-based international applications firm, had said earlier in the day that it was looking into the Energy centre’s use of the trademarked Progress logo.

The logos are identical, stylized sharp-angled depictions of what appear to be radiating waves, except the Progress one is emerald-green and the war room version is two shades of blue.

The Canadian Energy Centre is a provincial government corporation receiving $30 million a year to highlight achievements in Alberta’s oil and gas sector and to refute what it deems to be misinformation about the industry.

The Alberta government has launched the Canadian Energy Centre, a war room meant to challenge oil and gas industry critics. Outside the announcement, protesters sang about climate change to the tune of Christmas carols. The Canadian Press

