Vaccine clinic at Cargill meat plant in Alberta postponed a year after deadly outbreak

Alberta has delayed plans to vaccinate meat-packing employees against the coronavirus in a mass clinic at Cargill Ltd.’s slaughterhouse in High River, where an outbreak a year ago infected about a thousand people and led to three deaths.

Alberta Health Services informed Cargill of the change Tuesday, but did not indicate when it would revive the plan for the mass clinic, according to company spokesman Daniel Sullivan.

“We learned that the vaccine clinic has been postponed,” Mr. Sullivan said in an interview. “We are really disappointed with the delay…Our team will be ready to take action when the time comes and the vaccines are available.”

Cargill started informing employees of the change late Tuesday, Mr. Sullivan said. About 2,100 people work at the site in High River and about 80 per cent of them had done the preliminary paperwork necessary to get the shot, he said. Cargill’s High River operation was home to the largest workplace outbreak of COVID-19 in Canada last spring. The virus continues to infect meat-packers across the country.

The mass vaccination clinic, first reported in The Globe and Mail, would have given the employees – largely racialized immigrants who face multiple hurdles when in need of health care – easy access to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The clinic was scheduled to start on Thursday and run until Saturday. The mass vaccination clinic would have been Canada’s first major workplace immunization effort, which advocates argue are necessary to protect vulnerable workers in places such as factories and warehouses. Advocates promoted AHS’s plans for Cargill as a model that should be replicated across the country. The clinic’s organizers have arranged similar campaigns at meat-packing plants across the province after word got out about the Cargill effort.

Ottawa had sent Alberta 1,456,295 doses of vaccine as of Monday afternoon, including 885,495 Pfizer doses, according to data posted by the federal government. Alberta is scheduled to receive 119,340 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, according to the national delivery schedule.

Meanwhile, Alberta had administered 1,194,516 doses of vaccine as of the end of Monday.

Alberta Health Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cargill has hosted vaccination clinics for its employees in 12 United States, immunizing about 5,000 employees, Mr. Sullivan said.

The Alberta government put a priority on meat-packing employees in its vaccine sequencing, putting the workers in Phase 2C. The province said earlier this month that health-care workers in 2C would be eligible for their first dose beginning April 12. That statement also noted that others in 2C would be eligible in the coming weeks, including meat-packing workers; staff and inmates at correctional facilities; and staff and residents in homeless shelters.

The government, in a statement Tuesday, said people staff and inmates at correctional facilities, as well as staff and residents at homeless shelters, are now eligible to access vaccines. The website detailing the vaccine rollout shifted these groups into the first wave of 2C constituents. Meat-packing workers remain among those in 2C who not yet eligible.

In Alberta, most health care workers, adults over 65, those with certain health conditions, and people in the first chunk of Phase 2C, can access vaccines produced by Pfizer or Moderna. People born in 1971 or earlier who are First Nations, Métis, or Inuit, can also access these vaccines. Further, all adults over 40 are eligible for the AstraZeneca shot, which the province had trouble moving prior to lowering the age restriction this week.

