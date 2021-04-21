Vaccine clinic at Cargill meat plant in Alberta postponed a year after deadly outbreak

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Vaccine clinic at Cargill meat plant in Alberta postponed a year after deadly outbreak

Carrie Tait
CALGARY
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Alberta has delayed plans to vaccinate meat-packing employees against the coronavirus in a mass clinic at Cargill Ltd.’s slaughterhouse in High River, where an outbreak a year ago infected about a thousand people and led to three deaths.

Alberta Health Services informed Cargill of the change Tuesday, but did not indicate when it would revive the plan for the mass clinic, according to company spokesman Daniel Sullivan.

“We learned that the vaccine clinic has been postponed,” Mr. Sullivan said in an interview. “We are really disappointed with the delay…Our team will be ready to take action when the time comes and the vaccines are available.”

Story continues below advertisement

Cargill started informing employees of the change late Tuesday, Mr. Sullivan said. About 2,100 people work at the site in High River and about 80 per cent of them had done the preliminary paperwork necessary to get the shot, he said. Cargill’s High River operation was home to the largest workplace outbreak of COVID-19 in Canada last spring. The virus continues to infect meat-packers across the country.

The mass vaccination clinic, first reported in The Globe and Mail, would have given the employees – largely racialized immigrants who face multiple hurdles when in need of health care – easy access to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The clinic was scheduled to start on Thursday and run until Saturday. The mass vaccination clinic would have been Canada’s first major workplace immunization effort, which advocates argue are necessary to protect vulnerable workers in places such as factories and warehouses. Advocates promoted AHS’s plans for Cargill as a model that should be replicated across the country. The clinic’s organizers have arranged similar campaigns at meat-packing plants across the province after word got out about the Cargill effort.

Ottawa had sent Alberta 1,456,295 doses of vaccine as of Monday afternoon, including 885,495 Pfizer doses, according to data posted by the federal government. Alberta is scheduled to receive 119,340 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, according to the national delivery schedule.

Meanwhile, Alberta had administered 1,194,516 doses of vaccine as of the end of Monday.

Alberta Health Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cargill has hosted vaccination clinics for its employees in 12 United States, immunizing about 5,000 employees, Mr. Sullivan said.

The Alberta government put a priority on meat-packing employees in its vaccine sequencing, putting the workers in Phase 2C. The province said earlier this month that health-care workers in 2C would be eligible for their first dose beginning April 12. That statement also noted that others in 2C would be eligible in the coming weeks, including meat-packing workers; staff and inmates at correctional facilities; and staff and residents in homeless shelters.

Story continues below advertisement

The government, in a statement Tuesday, said people staff and inmates at correctional facilities, as well as staff and residents at homeless shelters, are now eligible to access vaccines. The website detailing the vaccine rollout shifted these groups into the first wave of 2C constituents. Meat-packing workers remain among those in 2C who not yet eligible.

In Alberta, most health care workers, adults over 65, those with certain health conditions, and people in the first chunk of Phase 2C, can access vaccines produced by Pfizer or Moderna. People born in 1971 or earlier who are First Nations, Métis, or Inuit, can also access these vaccines. Further, all adults over 40 are eligible for the AstraZeneca shot, which the province had trouble moving prior to lowering the age restriction this week.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies