Video shows Alberta child-services employee shout profanities at Indigenous advocate

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Alberta

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Video shows Alberta child-services employee shout profanities at Indigenous advocate

Alessia Passafiume
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

An employee with Alberta Children’s Services in Calgary has been put on administrative leave after a video circulated on social media of her shouting profanities at an Indigenous child-welfare advocate.

Cheryl Wozniak, a Métis woman and member of the advocacy group Preserving Families: The Fight Against Child and Family Services, recorded the video on June 8. The video shows the employee using profanities and saying she would “punch you” in the head. The employee also said that if “you don’t like children’s services” taking away children, “maybe you should treat them right.”

Alberta Children’s Services did not release the name of the employee but said an investigation into the incident at the Forest Lawn office is under way.

Story continues below advertisement

Experts in the field say the incident underscores issues of systemic racism and discrimination within the child-welfare system, where Indigenous children are overrepresented.

Ms. Wozniak, who has two adult children, said she felt the employee assumed that her children were with Children’s Services, not knowing that they are adults. She said she was in the area to assist a grandmother who wanted to reunite with her grandchildren. Ms. Wozniak said she had heard about the woman’s difficult experiences with the Forest Lawn office.

Foster care is modern-day residential school system, says Inuk MP Mumilaaq Qaqqaq

Ms. Wozniak said she was in the parking lot to “chalk” the area, a practice in which she writes messages on the pavement in front of children’s services offices to raise awareness on the rights parents and their children have.

Lynne Marshalsay, a founding member of the advocacy group, said in addition to the chalk tactic, they also print notes about the rights of parents and tape them on the windows of these offices. While most children’s services employees watch from a distance, this incident was unlike any other, Ms. Wozniak said.

When the employee started yelling at Ms. Wozniak, the latter recorded the interaction. Shortly thereafter, Ms. Wozniak said other employees called the police, took photographs of her and started recording the incident themselves.

In a statement, Nancy Bishay, communications director for Alberta Children’s Services, said the conduct in the video is “unacceptable.”

“The safety of clients and staff is of the utmost importance to us, and it’s our expectation that our staff conduct themselves with professionalism and respect,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Marshalsay and Ms. Wozniak recounted horrific incidents involving Indigenous families’ experiences within the child-welfare system through their advocacy work, and they said immediate, meaningful change is needed.

Alberta NDP critic Rakhi Pancholi said she was “incredibly concerned” after seeing the video, especially considering these employees are expected to be working with families and children.

“This speaks to a large issue that has been going on for some time, and appears to be escalating,” she said.

In 2017, the then-NDP government launched a panel on child intervention, which led to 39 recommendations involving both immediate and long-term changes to the system. She said the current UCP government has not provided updates on those recommendations and she wants them to be transparent about what progress has been made thus far.

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond (Aki-Kwe), director of the Residential School History and Dialogue Centre and professor of law at the University of British Columbia, said she was “deeply disturbed” after watching the video. Ms. Turpel-Lafond, who is B.C.’s former child and youth advocate, also said the comments made point to a larger issue of systemic racism and discrimination within the child-welfare system in Canada, and it cannot be treated as an isolated incident.

“This is a continuation of the residential-school period,” she said. “[There are still] assumptions that Indigenous families are not skilled to take care of their children, or their cultures and languages are less valuable, or our practices are not appropriate.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Turpel-Lafond said during her time working as a children’s representative in the child-welfare system, she noticed Indigenous families grappling with intergenerational trauma and said the system must be reworked to address their unique experiences, rather than stripping them of their children.

“Indigenous parents are frustrated. Nobody listens to them,” she said. “If there was good advocacy, good complaints and good systemic reform, we wouldn’t have abusive interactions.”

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies