Calgary police say Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating after officers fatally shot a man who they say injured a police dog and assaulted someone.

The shooting in the neighbourhood of Forest Lawn in the city’s southeast took place Saturday after police received reports of a man with weapons.

A video of the shooting posted to social media shows a man sitting on a sidewalk and surrounded by officers who becomes agitated when a police dog comes close.

Multiple shots ring out before the man is seen lying on the ground motionless as officers yell at him to “drop the knife.”

Family friends have identified the man as Latjor Tuel, a member of the South Sudanese community, and have expressed concerns about police use of force.

The police service dog faced life-threatening injuries but is now stable.

“Officers located the man who was still in possession of the weapons and attempted to negotiate a peaceful resolution,” the Calgary Police Service says in a statement.

“Despite their de-escalation efforts, the man’s action led to officers discharging their service weapons.”

No further details were available Monday as the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team continued its investigation.

