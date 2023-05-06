Open this photo in gallery: Smoke from an out-of-control fire near Lodgepole, Alta., on May 4. More than 100 active wildfires in Alberta have forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes.HO/The Canadian Press

Several thousand people have been ordered to evacuate their homes with more than 100 active wildfires burning across Alberta – 37 of which have been listed as out of control. Hot, dry conditions have resulted in an early start to the wildfire season and will pose challenges for crews trying to stop them from spreading in coming days.

To help combat the wildfires, 79 firefighters from Quebec and Ontario arrived in Alberta on Friday, through an agreement with the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

Here’s what we know so far.

The latest evacuations for wildfires in Alberta

An evacuation was ordered Thursday night for Drayton Valley, a town of around 7,000 people about 140 kilometres west of Edmonton.

On Friday night, an evacuation order was issued for the town of Edson and Yellowhead County. Edson, about 215 kilometres west of Edmonton, has a population of more than 8,000.

In Fox Lake, about 550 kilometres north of Edmonton, the province said a 4,400-hectare wildfire destroyed 20 homes, an RCMP detachment, a store and the community’s water treatment plant. Residents were taken out by boats and a barge, and 115 people were evacuated by helicopter.

The government of Alberta has mobile apps to keep residents up to date about latest wildfire developments, and all information can be found on the province’s wildfire status website.

A map of the fire danger forecast

Natural Resources Canada’s fire danger map shows a relative index of how easy it is to ignite vegetation, how difficult a fire may be to control and how much damage a fire may do. Below is the data from May 5. The Alberta wildfire status dashboard also gives current information on the status of wildfires.

What caused the wildfires in Alberta

So far this year, 348 wildfires have burned more than 25,000 hectares across the province. Christie Tucker, information unit manager with Alberta Wildfire, said most of the fires are believed to be human-caused. Mike Flannigan, a wildfire expert, adds that while the number of human-caused fires is trending down in Canada, lightning-caused fires are on the rise, contributing to an overall increase in the areas burned.

The current wildfire situation in Alberta also reflects changing climate conditions. The province’s busiest fire period tends to happen in May, said Dr. Flannigan, director of the Western Partnership for Wildland Fire Science at the University of Alberta. A devastating 2016 fire in Fort McMurray took place during May, the same month a significant fire occurred in Slave Lake in 2011.

That’s the time of year when winds, temperatures and other conditions, such as the dryness of the ground, combine to create conditions for extreme fire weather, Dr. Flannigan explains. Such conditions might occur on only a handful of days, but the fires that result tend to be the large ones that result in significant damage to communities or landscapes.

“Research we have done shows that extreme fire weather is increasing, so it’s only going to get more challenging,” Dr. Flannigan said.

Alberta leaders on the wildfires

United Conservative Party Leader Danielle Smith activated cabinet’s emergency management committee Friday and said there would be daily media briefings on the wildfire situation.

“This is a very serious ongoing situation, and Alberta’s government will continue to monitor and provide Albertans with the most up-to-date information,” said a statement from the Premier’s office.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley, who was campaigning Friday ahead of the May 29 provincial election, took a moment out of an education announcement in Calgary to share sympathies with those affected by the fires.

“Our hearts go out to you in this very, very difficult time,” she said.

Bill Blair, the federal Minister of Emergency Preparedness, tweeted “We’re following the wildfire situation in Alberta closely and stand ready to provide support if federal assistance is required.”

With files from the Canadian Press