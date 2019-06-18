 Skip to main content

Wildfires force more people from their homes in northern Alberta; High Level on alert

HIGH LEVEL, Alta.
The Canadian Press
Wildfires have forced more people from their homes in northern Alberta.

Evacuation orders were issued overnight for the hamlet of Le Crete and other rural properties and reserves in the High Level area.

About 4,000 High Level residents who were forced to flee their homes last month and were only recently allowed back have also been told to get ready to leave again.

The massive Chuckegg Creek fire continues to churn out of control in the forest not far from the town, with the flames being aided by low humidity and gusty winds.

Earlier Monday, people in the area of Indian Cabins, about 150 kilometres north of High Level, were told to leave immediately due to another fire north of the Chuckegg Creek blaze.

Residents of Trout Lake were also ordered to leave due to a fire that’s burning in the Slave Lake Forest Area.

