Evacuation orders have been issued for rural areas west and southwest of Edmonton due to wildfires.

Residents in areas southwest of the hamlet of Cherhill, west of the village of Warburg and north of the hamlet of Wildwood were told to leave today.

Southeast winds are pushing a fire toward a group of homes in the area of Warburg.

Those affected by the evacuation orders have been told to take pets, important documents and enough supplies to be away from home for three days.

There is a reception centre at the Sangudo Arena and one at the Edson Leisure centre for evacuees.

Most of central Alberta is under a fire ban after a period of windy and unseasonably hot conditions, with little chance of rain in the forecast.

