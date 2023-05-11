Open this photo in gallery: Burnt out trucks from a wildfire sit on a property near Drayton Valley, Alta., on May 10.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Indigenous Services Canada says wildfires are threatening nine First Nations in Alberta, including the Little Red River Cree Nation, where more than 100 structures have been lost in the community of Fox Creek.

The department says it is helping the northern First Nation set up temporary housing in nearby John D’or Prairie for 500 people, including a commercial kitchen and other amenities.

Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation has also been hit hard, with fire destroying 45 structures and power infrastructure.

Indigenous Services says 1,600 people from the community have been evacuated to Edmonton and nearby Grande Prairie and Valleyview.

Thousands of people across the province remain out of their homes as firefighters brace for hotter, drier conditions in the coming days.

There were 81 active wildfires in Alberta as of late Wednesday, with 24 listed as being out of control.