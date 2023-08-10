A woman is dead after she was hit by a light-rail-transit train in Calgary on Wednesday morning.

Police say the call came just before 9 a.m. while the CTrain was travelling in the downtown core.

It’s believed the woman stepped in front of the train and was struck, then fell and became wedged underneath before being dragged a short distance.

The driver brought the train to a stop.

The woman sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital in critical condition where she later died.

The train’s driver and passengers on board weren’t injured.