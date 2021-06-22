Wood Buffalo National Park continues to be threatened by development in B.C., Alberta: UNESCO

Open this photo in gallery An aerial view of Fort Chipewyan, Alta., on the boundary of Wood Buffalo National Park, on Sept. 19, 2011. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

A United Nations agency says Canada’s largest national park is now so threatened that it could likely be placed on the list of World Heritage sites in danger.

UNESCO released the finding on Alberta’s Wood Buffalo National Park this week.

It says despite the federal government’s $60-million action plan for the park, it continues to be threatened by development in both British Columbia and Alberta.

Story continues below advertisement

The report says long-term issues created by B.C.’s Site C dam remain to be worked out and that plans to release water from the tailings ponds on Alberta’s oilsands are a large concern.

UNESCO says it wants to send another review panel to have a first-hand look at the park.

Melody Lepine, spokeswoman for the Mikisew Cree, welcomes the UNESCO report and says a healthy park is essential to her people’s way of life.

Wood Buffalo is the world’s second-largest freshwater delta and is home to millions of songbirds that migrate throughout North America, including endangered whooping cranes.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.