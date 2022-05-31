Kevin Costner in a Feb. 10, 2020, file photo. The Yellowstone actor was named parade marshal for this year’s Calgary Stampede on Tuesday.Matt Rourke/The Associated Press

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner has been named parade marshal at this year’s Calgary Stampede.

The role goes to someone who “exemplifies western culture and tradition,” and organizers say the Academy Award-winning actor and director is the perfect fit.

“Yellowstone” is a modern-day western filmed in Montana currently in its fifth season. In a statement the actor says he also has fond memories of shooting cowboy movies “Open Range” and “Let Him Go” in Alberta.

His band, Kevin Costner & Modern West, is set to perform the day the stampede kicks off.

Officials have promised a return to pre-pandemic form this year after two years of scaled-back festivities.

The parade marshals from 2020 and 2021, Brazilian cowboy Filipe Masetti Leite and Katari Right Hand of the Siksika First Nation, are also set to attend this year’s stampede. The event is set for July 8-17.

