Alberta Young Alberta transplant patient gets Star Wars-themed 3D model of his heart

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Mason Thomas and his family were given the model by his transplant team before they took a tour of the lab where it was made.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

The Force is with this young transplant patient.

Mason Thomas received a new heart at Edmonton’s University of Alberta Hospital when he was six.

In order to help the now eight-year-old understand why he needed a new heart, experts printed a 3D model of the organ.

And to capture the interest of the Star Wars fan, they put the red muscle and its pumps inside a tiny TIE Fighter.

The fictional space-flying vehicle is used by the Galactic Empire to fight the rebel force in the popular movie franchise.

Mason and his family were given the model by his transplant team before they took a tour of the lab where it was made.

