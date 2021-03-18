Young man accused of killing student at Alberta high school granted more time to find a lawyer

Open this photo in gallery People leave a school in Leduc, Alta., on March 15, 2021, after a student was attacked in a classroom. Jennifer Winkler, 17, was airlifted to hospital but later died. JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

A judge has given a 19-year-old man accused of killing a fellow student at an Edmonton-area school time to find a lawyer before he returns to court.

Dylan Thomas Pountney is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Jennifer Winkler at Christ the King School in Leduc, Alta.

Leduc Mayor Bob Young has said Winkler died in hospital on Monday after being stabbed.

Pountney, wearing an orange jumpsuit and a surgical mask, appeared before the judge via video as Winkler’s sister sat in the courtroom.

Judge Jeffrey Champion says there is a publication ban on the identity of at least 11 people who are expected to take the witness stand.

Pountney is to next appear in Leduc provincial court on April 1.

