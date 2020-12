The Herbert family – Tyler and Rachel, with their children William, 12, and Avery, 10 – chopped down a spruce tree for Christmas on Dec. 5, 2020, at their ranch southwest of Nanton, Alta., then hauled it home behind Tyler’s horse. But the temperature for the occasion was hardly festive, registering at 12 C.

Open this photo in gallery: Leah Hennel/ Leah Hennel 1 of 3

Open this photo in gallery: Leah Hennel/ Leah Hennel 2 of 3