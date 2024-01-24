Edmonton police arrest armed man after shooting at City Hall
The police chief of Alberta's capital says a heavily armed man allegedly acted alone when he entered City Hall on Jan. 23, fired shots and threw a Molotov cocktail from the building's second floor. An unarmed security guard acted quickly to detain a suspect before police arrived.
The Canadian Press
