The Canadian Press

The police chief of Alberta's capital says a heavily armed man allegedly acted alone when he entered City Hall on Jan. 23, fired shots and threw a Molotov cocktail from the building's second floor. An unarmed security guard acted quickly to detain a suspect before police arrived.

