Rachel Notley steps down as NDP leader
NDP Leader Rachel Notley, announces on Jan. 16 that she is stepping down as party leader, but will stay on until her replacement is chosen in leadership race. Notley, who was Alberta’s premier from 2015 to 2019, thanked her family and honoured the memories of her mother Sandy and father Grant Notley, who also served as NDP leader.
The Canadian Press
