Alberta Premier Danielle Smith defended her controversial new suite of proposed transgender youth policies during a visit to Ottawa on Feb. 5. Federal Liberals, including Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault, are accusing her of pushing an anti-LGBTQ+ agenda.

